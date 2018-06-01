ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police say an 11-year-old boy is facing charges related to a telephone threat that was made against a middle school in Montgomery County on Friday.

Montgomery County officers responded to Parkland Middle School, located at 4610 West Frankfort Drive in Rockville, around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a telephone threat that had been received by the school.

A school faculty member told police that the suspect had called the school and made a general threat against Parkland Middle School students.

Detectives determined that the boy, who is not a Parkland student, made the threat.

The boy has been charged with one count of disrupting school activities and one count of making a threat of mass violence.

After being charged, the boy was returned to the care and custody of his parents.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook