BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ray Lewis is holding an open casting call for extras in an independent movie called “Potential.”

The former Ravens linebacker posted about the June 24th casting call on his Facebook page.

According to Lewis, the movie is a dramatic comedy that “follows the lives of two twenty-somethings trying to jump-start their respective futures.”

“Broke and struggling due to poor decision-making and a fear of failure, the two roommates and aspiring screenwriters fight to make ends meet and gain forward momentum in their lives, all the while dealing with dead-end jobs, faltering relationships and successes of their friends,” Lewis’ poster continues.

The casting call with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jimmy’s Seafood on Holabird Avenue in Dundalk. Two or three professional photos will be taken, but people may bring their own headshots.

Interested parties should email casting@officialmetaphor.com with their name, contact info and gender.

Candidates should arrive camera ready as there won’t be hair and makeup on-site. Also people will not be compensated.

The shooting location for the film will be Baltimore in Fall 2018.