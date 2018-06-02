MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Resumes Rebuild After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainMd. Veteran Killed In Flood Honored Through Scholarship FundHow To Help Ellicott City 
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a water-related death that occurred just before midnight at Sandy Point State Park.

Anne Arundel County fire department divers assisted Natural Resources Police in recovering the body of 50-year-old Melquicedec Coreas-Gomez of Glen Burnie.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and an autopsy will be performed on Saturday.

Investigators are still trying to determine what lead to the his death.

