ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two mailboxes exploded in separate incidents in Essex on Saturday morning.

Baltimore County Police officers were called around 1 a.m. for sounds of fireworks but could not locate any disturbance.

Around 10 a.m., a resident called police to Turkey Point Road after discovering an exploded mailbox. During an investigation, officers found a second damaged mailbox nearby.

Investigators believe the explosions happened overnight.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Baltimore County Police.

