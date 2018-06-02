Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two mailboxes exploded in separate incidents in Essex on Saturday morning.
Baltimore County Police officers were called around 1 a.m. for sounds of fireworks but could not locate any disturbance.
Around 10 a.m., a resident called police to Turkey Point Road after discovering an exploded mailbox. During an investigation, officers found a second damaged mailbox nearby.
Investigators believe the explosions happened overnight.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Baltimore County Police.
