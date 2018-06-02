Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch and an areal flood warning are in effect for most of Maryland as storms once again move across the region.
A flood warning is in effect for Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.
A flood watch is also in effect.
Howard County is bracing for even more rain after historic flooding slammed Ellicott City earlier in the week, killing a National Guardsman and leaving a path of destruction.
Airports in the region are experiencing delays due to the storms.
