MARYLAND FLOODING: Flood Watch, Warning In Effect 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch and an areal flood warning are in effect for most of Maryland as storms once again move across the region.

A flood warning is in effect for Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.

A flood watch is also in effect.

Howard County is bracing for even more rain after historic flooding slammed Ellicott City earlier in the week, killing a National Guardsman and leaving a path of destruction.

Airports in the region are experiencing delays due to the storms.

