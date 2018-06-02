BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch and an areal flood warning are in effect for most of Maryland as storms once again move across the region.

A flood warning is in effect for Baltimore City as well as Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.

Areal Flood Warning for Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore City in MD until 8:30pm Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 2, 2018

A flood watch is also in effect.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the NWS for most of Maryland. Please, follow your local weather for more info. #MDAlert — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) June 2, 2018

Howard County is bracing for even more rain after historic flooding slammed Ellicott City earlier in the week, killing a National Guardsman and leaving a path of destruction.

Due to impending weather conditions all access to the #EllicottCity flood recovery area has been cancelled this evening. If you are in the #EllicottCity restricted area leave now. Continue to monitor us on social media for further updates. #EllicottCity #weather #Alert — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 2, 2018

Howard County is under a flood warning until 8:30 p.m. Areas of special concern include Columbia, Elkridge and Ellicott City. #HoCoMd #weather #Alert Continue to monitor social media for any updates. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 2, 2018

Airports in the region are experiencing delays due to the storms.

Delays showing throughout the DC,MD,PA and NY area airports and DFW. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) June 2, 2018

