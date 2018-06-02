HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A century-old theater in western Maryland is undergoing a $13 million expansion and renovation.

Gov. Larry Hogan joined local officials Saturday in Hagerstown for groundbreaking ceremonies at The Maryland Theatre.

The venue was built in 1915 and draws about 100,000 visitors a year.

It suffered a fire in 1974 that nearly led to its demolition.

Plans call for a doubling of available space.

The state has committed $5 million to the restoration and expansion project.

The neoclassical theater is managed by an independent, nonprofit organization.

