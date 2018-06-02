MARYLAND FLOODING: Flood Watch, Warning In EffectFuneral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Ellicott City Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
Filed Under:Hagerstown, Maryland Theatre

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A century-old theater in western Maryland is undergoing a $13 million expansion and renovation.

Gov. Larry Hogan joined local officials Saturday in Hagerstown for groundbreaking ceremonies at The Maryland Theatre.

The venue was built in 1915 and draws about 100,000 visitors a year.

It suffered a fire in 1974 that nearly led to its demolition.

Plans call for a doubling of available space.

The state has committed $5 million to the restoration and expansion project.

The neoclassical theater is managed by an independent, nonprofit organization.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch