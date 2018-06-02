MARYLAND FLOODING: Flood Watch, Warning In EffectFuneral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Ellicott City Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
Filed Under:Howard County, Howard County Police, Human Remains Found

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a landscape worker found human remains in a wooded area in Columbia.

Howard County Police officers were called to the 12200 block of Green Meadow Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The skeletal remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police have not yet provided additional information, such as the identity of the person or how long the remains have been there.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch