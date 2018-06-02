COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a landscape worker found human remains in a wooded area in Columbia.

Howard County Police officers were called to the 12200 block of Green Meadow Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The skeletal remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police have not yet provided additional information, such as the identity of the person or how long the remains have been there.

An investigation is ongoing.

