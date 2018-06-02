MARYLAND FLOODING: Mass Held For Ellicott City Flooding Victims | Funeral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who was found dead on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building in Essex. Investigators say he suffered trauma to the upper body.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Sandy Stone Road just after midnight Saturday when a neighbor saw the man laying on the sidewalk and called 911.

The man has been identified as Howard Vermont Blevins, who police say lived on the same block where he was found.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy by the chief medical examiner.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone who may have seen or heard to contact police at 410-307-2020. Tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. For more information on other ways to contact Metro Crime Stoppers, as well as information on rewards offered by or through them, check their website at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

