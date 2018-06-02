MARYLAND FLOODING: Mass Held For Ellicott City Flooding Victims | Funeral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
BALTIMORE, MD — The personal finance website WalletHub released a new report ranking the most gambling-addicted states. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nevada — home to Las Vegas, the famed “Sin City” — topped the list.

But you might not know that Maryland ranked 13th in the country for most gambling-addicted state, according to the study. The state also is tied with four others in the country for the highest lottery sales per capita, the WalletHub study states.

