BALTIMORE, MD — Sears is closing at least 72 more locations across the country, the beleaguered retailer said on Thursday.

The announcement follows a decision made earlier this year to shutter more than 100 stores. The list of closures was made public Thursday afternoon, and didn’t include any Maryland Sears or Kmart sites.

The Sears store at 7885 Eastern Boulevard in Baltimore closed in late January 2018, while the auto center shut down in early December 2017, according to Sears Holdings. Earlier in 2017, Cockeyville’s store at 126 Shawan Road and a location at 17318 Valley Mall Road in Hagerstown were slated to close.

