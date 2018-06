The wealthiest town in Maryland is right here in Montgomery County.

The financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. recently reviewed median household incomes in every town, city, village, borough or census-designated place with a population between 1,000 and 25,000 using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Find out what town is the richest in the state on Patch.com.

