KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The widower of the Baltimore County Police Officer killed last month is planning an event in her honor.

Amy Caprio’s husband, Tim, wrote in a Facebook post that biking is one of the activities he uses as an escape. But Sunday’s event is his way of saying “thank you to her on a personal level to the service she provided. I don’t know a better way doing it then with the activity I love to do.”

The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at the Jerusalem Mill Historic Village in Kingsville, Maryland, and continue through Gunpowder Falls State Park. Parts of the trail can be challenging, but less-experienced and non-mountain bikers are still encouraged to participate.

Police say the 29-year-old officer was investigating reports of suspicious activity in Perry Hall on May 21 when one of the suspects drove at her and ran her over.

Four teenagers have been charged with her murder.

Tim Caprio says there is no registration fee for the event, but donations are welcome. Donations will go to Harford Humane Society and Baltimore County’s Police Assistance and Relief Fund.

Find out more about the memorial ride here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook