It’s no secret that we’re in one heck of a sizzling housing market, with prices reaching new heights in many parts of the country. It’s a go-go seller’s paradise of historic proportions, with hordes of stressed home buyers duking it out to find affordable—and available—places they can call their own. It may seem like nothing can slow down those runaway prices for everything from high-rise condos in the biggest cities to cookie-cutter, single-family homes in the suburbs.

But here’s the news: There are exceptions to every rule.

Read the full list of metros where buyers can still get a home for a discount on Patch.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook