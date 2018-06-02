MARYLAND FLOODING: Flood Watch, Warning In EffectFuneral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Ellicott City Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
Filed Under:Florida, Service dog

Orange City, Fl. (CBSNEWS) — A service dog was honored with a picture inside a yearbook at a grammar school in Florida. Linda, a therapy companion for one of the students, is beloved at Orange City Elementary, and her legion of fans wanted to commemorate her in a lasting way.

Linda is a service dog to 11-year-old Rachel. Her teacher says the pooch has become like another student and decided to include her as part of the class.

service dog Beloved Service Dog Gets Picture In Elementary Schools Yearbook

credit: CBS News

Rachel’s mother, Heidi Race, said Linda loves helping all children, CBS Philadelphia reports.

“She will be there to help with tests when the kids start to get a little anxious or nervous,” Heidi Race said. “She picks up on it.”

According to WESH-TV, Linda is a 4-year-old yellow lab from Canine Companions for Independence. She and Rachel have been inseparable for the last two and a half years. In that time, she’s been a frequent visitor at the campus.

For Rachel, Linda is a lot more than a therapy dog.

“Basically, she’s my best friend,” Rachel said. “Basically, it’s me, her and family.”

Read the full story on CBSNews.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch