BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Several people were rescued from flooded roads and highways Sunday in Prince George’s County after steady rain in the region.

Prince George’s County public information officer Mark Brady tweeted that several people were rescued due to high flood waters.

6pm Sunday – Flooding Incident Sunnyside Road between Edmonston Road and Rhode Island Avenue in Beltsville. 7 people from several autos were assisted to high ground by PGFD Tech Rescue – Swift Water Team. Occupants OK – cars not so much. video by AFC Wargo pic.twitter.com/86d0TU4Nak — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 3, 2018

Around 6 p.m., seven people were rescued from Sunnyside Road between Edmonston Road and Road Island Avenue in Beltsville. Brady says the occupants are safe.

Flooding Road Closure – PGFD Tech Rescue – Swift Water Team on the way to assist 1 person out of a stalled vehicle in high water on WB Route 50 at Columbia Park Road in Cheverly. Route 50 is closed in both directions until water recedes. Image by #PGFD AFC Wargo pic.twitter.com/23VLp0slsr — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 3, 2018

Another person was rescued on the westbound lane of Route 50 at Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook