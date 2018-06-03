WJZ WEATHER: Steady Rain Causing Flood Conditions Across The State | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Flood rescues, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Several people were rescued from flooded roads and highways Sunday in Prince George’s County after steady rain in the region.

Prince George’s County public information officer Mark Brady tweeted that several people were rescued due to high flood waters.

Around 6 p.m., seven people were rescued from Sunnyside Road between Edmonston Road and Road Island Avenue in Beltsville. Brady says the occupants are safe.

Another person was rescued on the westbound lane of Route 50 at Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.

No injuries were reported.

