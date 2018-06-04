Steamed blue crabs are a Baltimore tradition. Some pickers like to work from the middle out and other from the legs on in — but no matter what, Baltimoreans like them dirty. Grab you mallets, roll up your sleeves and get picking on crabs from one of these great Baltimore restaurants.

Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

8012 Lock Raven Blvd.

Towson, Md. 21286

(410) 828-1095

www.crackpotcrabs.com

Crackpot Seafood Restaurant opened in 1972 and offers patrons a casual crab house with decorative fish and crab pots that will make you feel like you stepped back to the past. The crabs are steamed to perfection and seasoned with your traditional seasoning mix containing Old Bay. The menu is vast from steamed crabs, seafood, steaks, burgers and more. It also offers a 15 percent early bird special from 3 -6 p.m.

Conrad’s Crabs And Seafood Market

1720 E. Joppa Road

Parkville, Md. 21234

(410) 882-1515

www.conradscrabs.com

Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market opened in January 2007 on Joppa Rd in Parkville. Conrad’s always offers its patrons fresh and high quality crabs, among other seafood choices. The restaurant catches its own crabs, sorts them and steams them in its own seasoning blend of slat and spices. The restaurant is opening another location at 9654 Belair Rd in Parry Hall this summer. Sign up for monthly emails. Coupons and specials are frequent.

Costas Inn

4100 Northpoint Blvd.

Baltimore, Md. 21222

(410) 477-1975

www.costasinn.com

Costas Inn is family-owned and operated and located not far from where the Battle of Northpoint took place during the War of 1812. The crabs are hand-sorted and then steamed to order with Costas’ own seafood seasoning. When crabs aren’t in season here, the restaurant flies them in fresh from down south. You can enjoy your crabs in a variety of sizes on your brown paper-covered table.

L. P. Steamers

1100 E. Fort Ave.

Baltimore, Md. 21230

(410) 576-9294

www.lpsteamers.com

L. P. Steamers brings Baltimore the mouth-watering combination of cold drinks and steamed crabs. L. P. Steamers gives off the good Ol’ Baltimore feeling with its brick exterior, brown paper-covered tables, mallets and plastic spoons. It is the perfect stop before of after your kids’ Little League game since the field is across the street or your next visit to Fort McHenry. You can also enjoy the crabs on the roof deck.

Captain James Crabhouse & Restaurant

2127 Boston St.

Baltimore, Md. 21231

(410) 327-8600

www.captainjameslanding.com

Captain James Crabhouse & Restaurant is right on the waterfront and the main restaurant is shaped like a ship. The crabhouse is by the water and offers diners not only meaty steamed crabs at picnic tables by the water but Boardwalk fries and corn on the cob (steamed in the husk). You can also enjoy steamed shrimp, mussels, clams and wings. And don’t forget that it has a water taxi stop, #14.