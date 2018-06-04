BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Maryland man Monday after he was reported missing Sunday.

Ocean City police say 23-year-old Cesar Alcides Martinez Saravia of Montgomery County, was last seen Saturday in the area of 62nd Street around 7 p.m. before his friends reported him missing Sunday morning.

Ocean City fire officials say Martinez Saravia’s body was located south of 67th Street in a bayside canal.

Martinez Saravia’s body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland for autopsy where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

According to officials, there were no obvious signs of injury and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook