BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even though the rain stopped, Flood Warnings continue to be in effect for portions of Maryland. The National Weather Service warns many rivers may still be in danger of overflowing.

The Flood Warning in west central Anne Arundel County, southeastern Howard County, northeastern Prince Georges County is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

Just because rain has stopped doesn't mean the threat for flooding has ended. Main stem rivers (such as the Potomac River) will continue to experience flooding through tonight. Avoid #flood prone areas until water recedes. pic.twitter.com/7rndcm4Y4F — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 4, 2018

The Flood Warning is in effect for southwestern Anne Arundel County, northwestern Calvert County, and east central Prince Georges County until 12 p.m. Monday.

According to WJZ’s Tim Williams, some of the Flood Warnings will remain in place for several days and at least one until next Sunday.

