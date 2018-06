BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flooding has damaged a bridge in Anne Arundel County. The bridge on Route 198 runs over the Little Patuxent River and broke in two. Portions of the bridge is reportedly missing.

Route 198 is closed in both directions with all lanes blocked between Bald Eagle Drive and Route 32.

FLOOD : Laurel (Anne Arundel Co) : RT-198 (Laurel Fort Meade Rd) in both directions: Between Bald Eagle Dr and RT-32 (Patuxent Fwy) – Flooding – all lanes blocked – bridge damage reported – near Tipton Airport – pic.twitter.com/gty7SCGc99 — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) June 4, 2018

