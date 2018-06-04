BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A judge has denied a request by a Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Monday to have ballots reprinted with her name on it.

Valerie Ervin, who was the running mate of the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, has been told by the board of elections that the ballots are already printed and it’s too late to change them.

Ervin is currently listed on the ballot as Kamenetz’s running mate. Following his sudden death on May 10, the former Prince George’s County councilmember moved to the top of the ticket, meeting the deadline to run in place of Kamenetz — but not in time, according to the board of elections, to have the ballot reprinted to include her name with her running mate, Marisol Johnson.

Voters will be told that a vote for Kamenetz on the ballot will be credited to Ervin.

This is a developing story.

