BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old.

Quincee Moon was last seen on Sunday, in the 2200 block of E. Chase St.

He was wearing a multi colored shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

