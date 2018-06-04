BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well that weather this weekend was about as ugly as you’d ever want to see it. “That weather”. Heck have we not been saying that since before Preakness? Well that spate of junk is over now and we only have some showers in the forecast, tomorrow late afternoon as a cold front wings by the area, to worry about. Clearing and beautiful for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Yesterday while listening to the rain, and watching another “good weather month” weekend disappear, I was trying to come up with a silver lining in those clouds. And as I said that, exactly to myself, it hit me. “Silver lining”, Silver Queen Corn!!

Granted some farmers are having difficulties getting into their very wet fields right now. But generally speaking some folks around here are already seeing corn “this high”, and I know some people who are looking at world class tomato plants already.

Crabs, and local corm and “maters.” It’s is just a thought now, but soon a reality courtesy of our Spring showers. Provided Mother Nature cooperates here on out!

Silver lining!

MB!

