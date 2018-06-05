BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two children who were last seen with one of the missing kids’ father Sunday.

Baltimore police say 2-month-old Russell Smith Jr. and 6-year-old Benjamin Somo were last seen at Sinai Hospital around 9 a.m.

Detectives say the children were with 26-year-old Russell Smith Sr. who is the father of one of the children.

Officers say Smith Sr. may be driving a 2013 red Ford Escape with a Maryland tag of 6DB3805.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 410-396-2100 or 911. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

