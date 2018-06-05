Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two children who were last seen with one of the missing kids’ father Sunday.
Baltimore police say 2-month-old Russell Smith Jr. and 6-year-old Benjamin Somo were last seen at Sinai Hospital around 9 a.m.
Detectives say the children were with 26-year-old Russell Smith Sr. who is the father of one of the children.
Officers say Smith Sr. may be driving a 2013 red Ford Escape with a Maryland tag of 6DB3805.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 410-396-2100 or 911. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
