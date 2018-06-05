BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police commander is being investigated over the use of charity funds.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Maj. Kimberly Burrus is being investigated after founding a nonprofit to improve police-community relations, and then using charity funds to pay for a personal vacation to Europe.

The nonprofit, Blue Love Across America, was founded in 2015 by Burrus, her then-husband, Torran Burrus, and several other officers. It raised money for events where police and citizens could interact an discuss the complexities of reducing crime and maintaining a positive view of one another,” according to it’s website.

It’s website also states it’s “committed to building safer neighborhoods and trusting relationships between police departments and the communities they serve.”

The Sun says Burrus and her husband said during a custody hearing that she’s being investigated for spending $2,000 on tickets for a vacation, and that Burris admitted to using the nonprofit’s credit card when her personal cards didn’t work.

Police Spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed to the sun that the department is looking into the matter “internally,” but declined to discuss it further.

Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, wouldn’t comment on an “open and pending matter.”

Neither Burrus nor her attorney responded to The Sun’s requests for comment.

