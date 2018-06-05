BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The trash wheel family continues to grow in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

First there was Mr. Trash Wheel, then came Professor Trash Wheel, and now there is Captain Trash Wheel.

The $400,000 machine went in across the harbor from it’s two siblings, at the Masonville Cove Environmental Learning Center. It arrived following weeks of heavy rains, which washed tons of trash downstream.

“We’ve been picking it up and trying to do the best we can,” says John Kellett, who designed and built the trash wheels. “Using solar and water power, the first two wheels picked up 11 dumpsters worth of trash from just one storm.”

“You’d think we’d be all washed out and we wouldn’t have any more trash and debris, but it’s not true. Just another load comes with everyone of these storms that we’ve had,” according to Kellett.

Captain Trash Wheel is a welcome reinforcement. It is funded by the Port of Baltimore.

