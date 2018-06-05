HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the 2-year-old who died following a house fire in Hagerstown over the weekend.

Sophia G. Turner was pronounced dead at the hospital following an early morning house fire in the 15000 block of Shinham Rd. in Hagerstown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the homeowners were made aware of the fire after their daughter, who lived in the basement, saw flames coming from the basement of the home.

They tried to rescue Turner, but were unable to get back inside the basement because of the heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue the 2-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

