WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Looks like another Caps fan sent a crab flying on the ice Monday night after the Capitals won their game against the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup.

🦀 Time to keep our word! Free crab cakes for @DwightButtz, after he decided to #ThrowTheCrab during last night’s Caps win! #ALLCAPS 🏒 pic.twitter.com/ez399qwaq1 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 5, 2018

Seems like Dwight will be getting eight free crabcakes from Jimmy’s Seafood for getting a crab on the ice.

A 15-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland threw the first crab on the ice following the Caps’ Game 3 win.

And, it looks like there’s a new tradition in DC.

