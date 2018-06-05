Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Looks like another Caps fan sent a crab flying on the ice Monday night after the Capitals won their game against the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup.
Seems like Dwight will be getting eight free crabcakes from Jimmy’s Seafood for getting a crab on the ice.
A 15-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland threw the first crab on the ice following the Caps’ Game 3 win.
RELATED: New Caps Tradition? Fan Throws Crab On The Ice During Stanley Cup Finals
And, it looks like there’s a new tradition in DC.
