NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell our sister station, CBS New York.

Spade, 55, was found by her housekeeper at her home at 850 Park Avenue.

She left a note, sources said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

