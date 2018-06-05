BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers, school bus drivers, staff and administrators have another reason to celebrate the end of the school year — FREE FOOD.

Red Robin is giving away a free Tavern double burger Tuesday, June 5 “to all the teachers, counselors, admins, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers who shape our futures one student at a time!”

You can choose from one of their 5 tavern burgers. Look at the options here.

No purchase is necessary and you just have to show a valid school ID.

