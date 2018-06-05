OELLA, Md. (WJZ)– Parts of Maryland are still recovering from weeks of relentless rainfall. The flooding left behind a mess destroying roads and homes.

Three weeks of heavy rain devastated parts of the Baltimore area and the road to recovery will be long. In Ellicott City, a makeshift memorial for Sgt. Eddison Hermond sits next to the Patapsco River. The National Guardsman lost his life trying to save someone else. He’ll be buried Thursday.

“We all think about him in this area and I’m sure we will for many years,” Baltimore County resident Laura Ratta said. “The fact there were not more lives lost seems pretty amazing considering how quickly this flood came up.”

Beyond Ellicott City, crews are still repairing damage. Route 198, which sits over the Patuxent River, was damaged from heavy flooding. It is expected to take a week to fix.

In Catonsville, Nikki Green is one of almost 100 homeowners in the Academy Heights neighborhood whose basement has flooded.

“I can smell the waste. It’s just an awful place to be,”Green said.

Raw sewage poured into her home. The worst of five floods in seven years. She says county leaders haven’t done enough to stop it from happening again.

“The bottom line, we just want answers as a resident. I feel helpless in a lot of this,” she added. “It was just a never-ending flow coming out of the shower, the toilet, the wash tub. We have water actually coming everywhere, all over.”

Green is frustrated and worried about her future.

“I see this happening again. It’s not an if, but more of a when. For us, that’s detrimental. I can’t do this anymore.”

She may have to move from the home she loves. She is worried about the health impact of raw sewage in that home, where she lives with her husband, mother, and children.

