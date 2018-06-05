BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland students used calculators to come up with a new way to remove trash from the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The students at Resevoir High in Fulton have been working with the “T-I Innovator” using engineering design and coding skills to design and build a model of Mr. Trash Wheel in Baltimore City made out of plastic that the students collected.

Their model shows how damaging single-use plastics are to the bay.

The T-I Innovator Hub can connect to sensors and motors and uses the same technology that engineers use around the world to build and design things from smartphones to fitness trackers to noise cancelling headphones.

“This is a great way to keep them involved, engaged and giving them exposure to engineering and design which they may have not gotten before, and this is how it can really apply to real life,” teacher Jessica Kohout said.

Their technology got the attention of Congressman John Sarbanes, who visited the classroom Tuesday to see their innovative work.

