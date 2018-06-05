BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Capitals may be housed in Washington D.C., but that doesn’t take away from Baltimore’s pride in the team.

Monday night the Baltimore Ravens showed their support by turning M&T Bank Stadium red.

Amazing start tonight, @Capitals. We turned M&T Bank Stadium red as Baltimore cheers you on. Finish strong! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/wqosox8Ggq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 5, 2018

The Capitals blew out the Las Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in game 4 of the series. They are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history.

The fifth (and possibly last) game of the series will be in Las Vegas on Thursday.

