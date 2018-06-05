WATCH WJZ TONIGHT AT SIX: The Maryland Gubernatorial Debate
Filed Under:Stanley Cup Finals, Washington Capitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Capitals may be housed in Washington D.C., but that doesn’t take away from Baltimore’s pride in the team.

Monday night the Baltimore Ravens showed their support by turning M&T Bank Stadium red.

The Capitals blew out the Las Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in game 4 of the series. They are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history.

RELATED: Capitals On Verge Of Cup After Blowing Out Golden Knight

The fifth (and possibly last) game of the series will be in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch