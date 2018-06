BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Paging all nurses in Maryland, we have a Code Burrito.

On Tuesday, June 5, you can get buy one, get one at Chipotle.

Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO *TODAY*. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only. https://t.co/5aJjnyEuQ4 pic.twitter.com/EROcJRYrpW — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) June 5, 2018

Bring your work ID to an Chipotle in the U.S. and you can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for buy one, get one free.

So treat yourself for lunch or dinner.

