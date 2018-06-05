BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have the worst record in the majors this year, but they gave their fans something to look forward to by selecting a high school pitcher in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

With the 11th overall pick, the Orioles picked right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez from Central Heights High School in Texas.

The Orioles also had the number 37 draft pick, and in that slot they selected Oregon State University infielder Cadyn Gernier.

Last year, 18-year-old Rodriguez led his team to the Texas 3A state title after going 14-1 with a 0.38 ERA and 178 strikeouts. He was also named a 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game First Team Senior Preseason All-American and to the All Region First Team.

He was ranked as the No. 14 overall pitching prospect and the No. 24 overall draft prospect in Baseball America’s Top 200 Prospects, and the No. 22 overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

21-year-old Grenier hit .328 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 60 runs, and 44 RBI this season at Oregon State, and was named the 2018 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team and All-Pac-12 Defensive First Team in 2018.

He was ranked as the No. 63 overall draft prospect in Baseball America’s Top 200 Prospects and the No. 68 overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook