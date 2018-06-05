Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials are on scene at a Baltimore County school after a student sprayed mace inside the school’s cafeteria.
Authorities says student sprayed mace inside Southwest Academy on Johnnycake Rd. in Woodlawn.
The Baltimore County Fire Department confirms they have multiple patients being examined on scene.
The person who sprayed the mace has not been caught.
11 students were transported from the scene with minor injuries, and several other students were taken to the hospital by their parents.
No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook