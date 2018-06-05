BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials are on scene at a Baltimore County school after a student sprayed mace inside the school’s cafeteria.

Authorities says student sprayed mace inside Southwest Academy on Johnnycake Rd. in Woodlawn.

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirms they have multiple patients being examined on scene.

The person who sprayed the mace has not been caught.

#BREAKING: Baltimore Co Fire on scene of an incident at Southwest Academy in Woodlawn. A student reportedly sprayed mace in the school & firefighters are checking several people out. #WJZ on the way. — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) June 5, 2018

11 students were transported from the scene with minor injuries, and several other students were taken to the hospital by their parents.

Students at Southwest Academy are back in class after a pepper spray incident. One student says he was on the other side of the building at the time, but saw kids crying & rubbing their eyes & noses. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/N9V18fQt7i — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) June 5, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

