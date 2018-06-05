BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well it looks like our string of calm days continues. But we do have a chance of what I refer to as “typical garden variety” showers or a thundershower late this afternoon and evening. That would be from a cold front passing through the region. We certainly do not need more rain but there is no indication that any showers, or thundershowers, this day will produce enough rain to cause flooding…or in some instances more flooding.

Life will, weather-wise, be good the next two days with a lot of sun and gentle breezes. Enjoy them and we will start to discuss the weekend tomorrow. But briefly, Friday looks cloudy. Saturday looks to be the best of the weekend days with clouds and sun and a chance of spotty showers in the area. We think that would be, though, later in the calendar day. Sunday could be pretty gray. Let’s see how the forecast continuity looks tomorrow.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook