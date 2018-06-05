BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The seven major Democratic candidates for Maryland governor are scheduled to debate on WJZ-TV Tuesday at 6 p.m., 10 days before early voting begins.

The candidates will be questioned by three panelists, one from WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Sun, and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy.

The 75-minute, taped event is the longest televised debate yet and the third of five scheduled televised debates in the race.

Critics say that so far, the candidates have spent most of their debate time attacking incumbent Republican Larry Hogan and not enough time distinguishing themselves from one another.

The debate will feature the following candidates: Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former labor organizer Valerie Ervin, former NAACP CEO Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, lawyer Jim Shea, author and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for First Lady Michelle Obama.

The two other Democrats running are teacher Ralph Jaffe and Baltimore police chaplain James Jones. They have not raised enough money or built a campaign infrastructure capable of a statewide campaign and will not be featured in Tuesday’s debate.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook