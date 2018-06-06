BALTIMORE (WJZ) — FINALLY, And I mean finally our flooding alert graphic is clear. All notifications for flooding or possible flooding have been lifted.

Over the past three weeks I must have had close to a hundred, really no joking, notices for flooding, potential flooding, or in general severe weather. All now FINALLY gone, and a forecast that is just as easy as sunny and in the low 70’s. Tomorrow much the same but a bit warmer.

I mentioned yesterday we’d start to look at the weekend today, and indeed there has been a bit of a change, in our favor, to start it off.

Friday has trended our way with some sunshine added to the previously cloudy outlook. The forecast still has the look of an unsettled weekend. BUT, again, we see a bit of a trend in our favor. Right now It does not look like either day, Saturday or Sunday, will be a washout. Neither day, though as we discussed yesterday, appears to be an SPF 50 event either. But we are adding a bit more sun to both day’s cloudy outlook that was indicated yesterday.

In other words…stay tuned. And in the meantime enjoy an early Spring feel to this early June late Spring day!

MB!

