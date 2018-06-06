BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family reportedly assaulted multiple Baltimore County police officers who were responding to a disturbance.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, police say Beverly Davis punched two officers in the face while her husband, Gary Davis tackled and choked an officer. Meanwhile, police told The Sun that the couple’s son, Scott Davis, knocked pepper spray away from an officer and assaulted her.

The Sun reports that the Davis family was arrested last month for the alleged assault outside their home in Middle River. Cpl. Shawn Vinson, spokesman for Baltimore County police, tells The Sun officers were called to the home on May 20.

Beverly Davis was taken to the hospital along with two officers. They were all later released.

Vinson tells The Sun that two of the Davis sons were fighting before Beverly Davis confronted officers.

Beverly, 53, Gary, 54, and Scott Davis, 30 are charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and assaulting a police officer.

