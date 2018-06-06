BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The four top candidates for Baltimore County Executive faced off Wednesday in a debate hosted by WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Sun and University of Baltimore.

Three leading Democrats — County Councilwoman Vicki Almond, State Senator Jim Brochin and former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr. are debating alongside Republican Delegate Pat McDonough.

Another Republican in the race, insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. did not appear, telling The Baltimore Sun, he would not appear on stage with McDonough.

According to the Sun, McDonough filed a complaint with ethics officials that Redmer was campaigning on state time.

The vacancy was open because former County Executive Kevin Kamenetz was barred from running again due to term limits. Kamenetz had announced he was running for governor before his untimely death in May 2018. The county council appointed Don Mohler, Kamenetz’s chief of staff, to complete the remainder of his term.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook