BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s new speed camera system is bringing in millions more in revenue than anticipated. Some city officials want the extra money to go to the Fire Department.

The Board of Estimates is expected to vote Wednesday to use an extra $4 million to help pay unfunded overtime expenses in the Fire Department. This would be on top of the $8 million in budgeted revenue for the department.

Some city officials think the money would be put to better use upgrading city streets for cyclists and pedestrians.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey told our media partner at The Baltimore Sun that sending the money to the Fire Department would continue an existing pattern of diverting transportation department money away from city streets.

A number of speed and red light cameras have recently been added to the city, raising the total number to 100. Speed camera tickets cost $40 each and red-light violations are $75.

