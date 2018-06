BALTIMORE (WJZ) — IHOP is re-branding! The restaurant chain says it’s soon going to be called “IHOb,” but wont yet tell customers what the new acronym means.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

The company says it will reveal what the ‘b’ is for on June 11, prompting many on social media to speculate. The hashtag #IHOb is trending on Twitter.

