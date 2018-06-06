LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Laurel police are on a manhunt for a suspect in a violent rape and assault that happened over the weekend.

Police report a woman was attacked at a hotel in the 7900 Block of Braygreen Road on June 2.

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Donnell Wesley Boyd. he’s 5-foot-10 and weighs 240 pounds.

RELATED: Police Searching For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Rape Suspect

Boyd is armed with a handgun and is considered dangerous.

He was last known to be driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about Boyd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. You can also leave anonymous tips at LPDTips@laurel.md.us

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook