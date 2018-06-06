BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ask any cancer researcher and they’ll tell you it takes money – a lot of money – to develop new treatments to fight the disease.

Some of that work is being done in downtown Baltimore, where researchers are competing to raise money.

17 years ago, Bonnie Downing went to the Greenenbaum Cancer Center to receive what was then an experimental treatment developed by Dr. Ashraf Badros.

“And I was part of the team that helped to develop that drug,” Dr. Badros said. “[REPORTER: So how does it feel that you’ve given this woman 17 years?] I think it’s very satisfying to look at our patients and see them doing well, and it’s really humbling to see them contribute to our team.”

By team, he means the people who will be running in this weekend’s Maryland half-marathon.

In his clinic, he’s developing seven new cancer treatments – seven very expensive experiments.

Some of which are paid for in part by fundraising efforts during the half marathon and 5K.

His team has raised $45,000.

Obviously, Bonnie is on the team of the man who saved her life.

“[REPORTER: What is your goal?] $5,000,” Downing said. “[REPORTER: What are you at?] $700. So I’ve got a lot of work to do in the next few days.”

Like all the other patients at the Greenenbaum Cancer Center, Bonnie passes by a sign near the front door that reads “MIRACLES HAPPEN.”

These days, miracles do happen, but researchers know they’re not free.

The Maryland Half Marathon is Saturday, June 9, at 8 a.m. in Maplelawn. Click here for more information on the half marathon.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano, along with Bonnie, are the official starters for the race.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook