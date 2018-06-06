ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland comptroller’s office is warning residents of a social media scam.

According to the office, scammers send messages using the Comptroller of Maryland and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) logos with a “certificate of completion” to access a large sum of money for a fee.

“Cyber thieves will go to any length to get taxpayers’ money, identity or financial information,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “This new scam is just the latest in a long line. As we investigate these cases, I want to warn everyone not to fall victim to unknown contacts who make promises that seem too good to be true. My office would never use social media to contact a taxpayer about a tax matter or financial issue. If you are contacted in this way, don’t reply, be cautious and notify my agency’s FED officers immediately.”

Franchot said neither his office nor the IRS use social media to contact people.

Taxpayers should not reply to messages with confidential information, including your Social Security number, birth date, salary information or home address.

“Unfortunately, the availability and ease of use of technology allows criminals to convincingly deceive the public,” said Jeff Kelly, director of the Comptroller’s Field Enforcement Division.”Our agents investigate these incidents and do everything possible to bring these scammers to justice. We ask the public to contact the Comptroller’s Office before sending money or sharing personal information.”

If you receive a suspicious message or email, please call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email mdcomptroller@comp.state.md.us.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook