BLADENSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man who allegedly grabbed, strangled and robbed an eight-year-old girl as she walked to school is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and indecent exposure.

Police say the victim was walking to school in the 4900 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg just before 8 a.m. on Monday when Lamar Samuel approached the girl, strangled her and grabbed her cellphone.

The 34-year-old suspect then carried the girl in a chokehold across the street where he was confronted by school staff, according to police. The suspect let go of the girl and staff members got her to safety.

Bladensburg Elementary School was immediately placed on lockdown.

Police say the girl did not suffer serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect standing outside of the school, where he had just urinated on the building.

Investigators say 20 minutes prior to the attack, Samuel groped a woman on a Metrobus in Bladensburg.

Samuel is charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, indecent exposure and robbery among other charges. He’s in custody at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Police did not detail the charges related to the bus assault.

Anyone with information on the investigation or the suspect is asked to call 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

