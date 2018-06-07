CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying six suspects involved in the assault and robbery of a man outside of a Catonsville bar.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man and two of his friends were leaving Loafers Sports Bar and Grill, located at 6518 Baltimore National Pike, just before 1:30 a.m. on May 12 when a group of men began beating the victim until he fell to the ground, then continued to hit and kick him.

Two suspects began stomping the victim in the head and body, according to police. Another suspect took property from the victim’s pockets while he was still being beaten on the ground.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head, face and body and was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma for treatment.

The victim later told police that he may have accidentally bumped into one of the suspects as he was leaving the restaurant, which may have been the motivation for the attack.

Police say at least one of the suspects is believed to frequent the area of Edmondson Village in Baltimore City but has yet to be identified.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Robbery Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

