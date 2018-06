BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The three candidates for Baltimore State’s Attorney have taken part in the first three-way debate of their race on Thursday.

Marilyn J. Mosby faced challengers Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah at the University of Baltimore’s H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons, located at 1415 Maryland Ave.

This forum was hosted by WJZ, The Baltimore Sun, and the University of Baltimore Schaefer Center for Public Policy.

