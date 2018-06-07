BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is full to capacity.

The organization posted to Facebook that it’s waiving it’s dog adoption fees for in-shelter animals until Friday, June 8, to try to create more space.

The shelter says it took in 108 animals in 24 hours and doesn’t have enough room for them all.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter for Baltimore City and cannot turn away new animals, even if they don’t have any more room.

The shelter is located at 301 Stockholm St., Baltimore MD, 21230.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook