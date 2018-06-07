Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former leader of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force who admitted to taking part in a number of crimes is set to be sentenced on Thursday.
Wayne Jenkins faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.
Jenkins was a supervisor on Baltimore PD’s gun trace task force when he and the other officers stole upwards of $150,000 from dealers and sold the drugs they confiscated.
Jenkins is the second officer in the case to be sentenced, with three others set to be sentenced on Thursday and Friday.
