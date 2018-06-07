BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former leader of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force who admitted to taking part in a number of crimes is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Wayne Jenkins faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.

Jenkins was a supervisor on Baltimore PD’s gun trace task force when he and the other officers stole upwards of $150,000 from dealers and sold the drugs they confiscated.

Federal prosecutors walk into court; members of corrupt police unit—Sgt Wayne Jenkins & Det Marcus Taylor—to be sentenced today #GTTF Updates here @wjz pic.twitter.com/MBLHaMHeDX — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 7, 2018

Jenkins is the second officer in the case to be sentenced, with three others set to be sentenced on Thursday and Friday.

